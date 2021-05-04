ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 4.80% of ConocoPhillips worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

