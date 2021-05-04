Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.20. The company has a market capitalization of $336.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.