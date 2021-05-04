COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

