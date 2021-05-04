Compass (NYSE:COMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COMP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Compass has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

