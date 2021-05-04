Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

COMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Compass stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

