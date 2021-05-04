Compass, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on May 11th (NYSE:COMP)

Compass’ (NYSE:COMP) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMP. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of COMP opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Compass has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

