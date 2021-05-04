Comparing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Upwork alerts:

This table compares Upwork and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 18.37 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -292.27 Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Risk & Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -8.42% -10.95% -6.11% Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Upwork and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.42%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.