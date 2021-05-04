Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ELPVY remained flat at $$1.30 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.