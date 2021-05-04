Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CODYY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CODYY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 109,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

