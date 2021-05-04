Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CODYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $12.74 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

