Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $182.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $164.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $714.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $761.63 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $1,018,463. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

