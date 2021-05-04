Community West Bancshares Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) declared a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.99. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

