Comerica Bank Sells 2,949 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

GS opened at $350.16 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

