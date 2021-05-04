Comerica Bank Sells 1,040 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $445.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.67 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

