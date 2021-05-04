Comerica Bank Has $28.40 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $28,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $145.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

