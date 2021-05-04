Comerica Bank Grows Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,308 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,825,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.