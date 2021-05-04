Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML opened at $654.43 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $275.96 and a 52-week high of $675.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $620.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $274.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

