Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,583 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 214,545 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 4.9% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $52,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.