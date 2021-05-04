Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.15.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 18,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby increased its stake in Comcast by 5.6% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 8,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 167,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 30.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.57. 14,488,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,147,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $259.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

