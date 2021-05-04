Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXP opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXP. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

