Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLPBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Commerzbank upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,386. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

