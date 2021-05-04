Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost from the first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales beat the same. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines improved year over year backed by higher investments in premium innovation, digital transformation and advertising. Earnings and operating profit were aided by positive pricing in each segment. Robust pricing, productivity gains and funding-the-growth initiative aided gross margin. Also, its innovation and expansion strategy bode well. Management reiterated its previously stated guidance for 2021. However, deleverage in advertising and SG&A expenses as well as raw material cost inflations remain concerns. Also, elevated logistic expenses are likely to remain headwinds.”

CL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.92.

NYSE CL opened at $81.07 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

