Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,110.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLEGF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CLEGF stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Coles Group has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

