Cognex (CGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.