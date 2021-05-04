Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,831 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 335,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

