Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Down 7.6%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. 3,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 658,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $8,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

