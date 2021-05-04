CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

