CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.74.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

