CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. CMC Materials posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,762. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

