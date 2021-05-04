CMC Financial Group Decreases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CMC Financial Group cut its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up 0.9% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $222.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.22. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

