Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.94.

NYSE NET opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.53 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 902,686 shares of company stock valued at $68,901,161. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 158,485 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 17.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cloudflare by 32.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

