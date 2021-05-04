Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLW opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

