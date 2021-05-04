ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,553. The stock has a market cap of $393.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLPT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

