Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.80 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Clearfield stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,493. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $476.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,248,865 shares in the company, valued at $41,836,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

