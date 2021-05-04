Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $174.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.53. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

