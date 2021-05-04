Clarius Group LLC Sells 48 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equinix by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Equinix by 44.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Equinix by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Equinix by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $711.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $690.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $708.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

