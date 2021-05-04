Clarius Group LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

