Clarius Group LLC Invests $251,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.