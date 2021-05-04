Clarius Group LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

