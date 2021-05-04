Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

