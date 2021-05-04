Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 511,123 shares of company stock valued at $172,961,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,760. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.01 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $373.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

