Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

