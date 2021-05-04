Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. 331,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,928,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

