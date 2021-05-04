Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $194.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.96.

TSCO traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,399. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $193.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

