Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $194.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.96.
TSCO traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,399. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $193.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
