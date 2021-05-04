Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) to Neutral

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY remained flat at $$36.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

