Citigroup Downgrades Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) to Neutral

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY remained flat at $$36.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $36.92.
