Citigroup Downgrades Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) to Neutral

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY remained flat at $$36.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

