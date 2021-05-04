CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.30

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

Get CITIC alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.