Citadel Price Tops $0.0095 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 56.7% against the dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $103,960.25 and $18.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

