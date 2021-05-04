Cindicator 1-Day Volume Tops $634,268.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $69.31 million and $634,268.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00079835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00861763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.57 or 0.09828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00100320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.