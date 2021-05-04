Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,535. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

